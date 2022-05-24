My govt is committed to working with your countries, giving priority to building more resilient Indo-Pacific region: New Aus PM Albanese. PTI CPS ZH AKJ CPS
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 24-05-2022 07:55 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 07:55 IST
My govt is committed to working with your countries, giving priority to building more resilient Indo-Pacific region: New Aus PM Albanese. PTI CPS ZH AKJ CPS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AKJ CPS
- New Aus PM Albanese
- Indo-Pacific
Advertisement