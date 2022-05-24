Russian invasion of Ukraine challenges the principles enshrined in UN Charter: Japanese PM Kishida.
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 24-05-2022 07:59 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 07:59 IST
Russian invasion of Ukraine challenges the principles enshrined in UN Charter: Japanese PM Kishida.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Japanese PM Kishida
- Russian
- UN Charter
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Canada's Trudeau: World determined to make sure Putin loses in Ukraine
'Everything shook': Last civilians leave Ukraine steel mill
WRAPUP 1-Putin to mark Soviet WW2 victory as Ukraine decries school bombing
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 2-Putin to mark Soviet WW2 victory as Ukraine decries school bombing