India and US share similar views on Indo-Pacific: PM Modi in meeting with Biden.
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 24-05-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 11:59 IST
India and US share similar views on Indo-Pacific: PM Modi in meeting with Biden.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- India
- Biden
- Indo-Pacific
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi pays tributes to Tagore, Gokhale, Maharana Pratap on their birth anniversary
Will approach PM Modi against our 'ill-treatment' by Maha authorities: Rana couple
PM Modi to launch Madhya Pradesh govt's startup policy on May 13
We don't believe in misusing laws, PM Modi in favour of protection of civil liberties: Union Law Minister on re-examining sedition law
PM Modi expresses distress at loss of lives in Telangana road accident