SC asks Jharkhand HC to first decide maintainability of PIL for probe against CM Hemant Soren in alleged grant of mining leases.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2022 12:09 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 12:09 IST
- Country:
- India
SC asks Jharkhand HC to first decide maintainability of PIL for probe against CM Hemant Soren in alleged grant of mining leases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand HC
Advertisement