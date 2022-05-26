Residences of Jharkhand Congress leader Bandhu Tirkey, advocate RK Anand being searched in Jharkhand National Games scam: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2022 12:23 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 12:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Residences of Jharkhand Congress leader Bandhu Tirkey, advocate RK Anand being searched in Jharkhand National Games scam: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bandhu Tirkey
- Jharkhand National Games
- Jharkhand Congress
- RK Anand
Advertisement