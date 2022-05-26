NIA arrests one person from Pulwama in connection with terror attack outside security camp in J-K's Sunjuwan in April: Official spokesperson.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 17:14 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
