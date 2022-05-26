PM Modi praises TN as special, hails state, its people culture and language as 'outstanding'. The Tamil language is eternal and Tamil culture is global, he says.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-05-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 19:11 IST
