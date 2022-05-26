\RIAS officers Sanjeev Khirwar, his wife transferred to Ladakh & Arunachal after report alleges misuse of position in sports stadium: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 22:20 IST
- Country:
- India
\RIAS officers Sanjeev Khirwar, his wife transferred to Ladakh & Arunachal after report alleges misuse of position in sports stadium: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ladakh & Arunachal
- \RIAS
- Sanjeev Khirwar
Advertisement