ED summons NC President & former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah for questioning in money laundering case on May 31 in Delhi: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 12:06 IST
Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
