SC stays Allahabad HC’s bail condition imposed on Azam Khan directing DM Rampur for taking possession of land attached to Jauhar University.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 14:38 IST
- Country:
- India
