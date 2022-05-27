SC seeks UP government response on plea of Azam Khan challenging the bail condition imposed by Allahabad HC related to Jauhar University.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 14:40 IST
- Country:
- India
SC seeks UP government response on plea of Azam Khan challenging the bail condition imposed by Allahabad HC related to Jauhar University.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Azam Khan
- Jauhar University
- Allahabad
Advertisement