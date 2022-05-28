Coming together of 'Act East' and 'Neighbourhood First' policies to have enormous impact beyond South Asia: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Guwahati.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 28-05-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 14:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Coming together of 'Act East' and 'Neighbourhood First' policies to have enormous impact beyond South Asia: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Guwahati.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Asia
- S Jaishankar
Advertisement