Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen says repatriation of displaced Myanmar nationals from his country necessary for security, stability in Southeast Asia.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 28-05-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 16:15 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
