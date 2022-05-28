Environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal, social activist Vikramjit Singh Sahney to be AAP candidates for Rajya Sabha seats: Punjab CM.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-05-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 16:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal, social activist Vikramjit Singh Sahney to be AAP candidates for Rajya Sabha seats: Punjab CM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vikramjit Singh
- Rajya Sabha
- Balbir Singh Seechewal
- Punjab CM
Advertisement