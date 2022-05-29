Number of unicorns in India reached the 100 mark this month; valuation of these unicorns is over Rs 25 lakh crore: PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 11:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Number of unicorns in India reached the 100 mark this month; valuation of these unicorns is over Rs 25 lakh crore: PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Mann Ki Baat'
- PM Modi
Advertisement