Pakistani drone with payload shot down in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district: Police.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-05-2022 11:11 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 11:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Pakistani drone with payload shot down in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PAGD to meet J&K LG over security of Kashmiri Pandits in valley
Kashmiri Pandit employees demand relocation to safe places outside Kashmir Valley
HM Shah briefed about concerns of Kashmiri Pandit employees after killing of Bhat: BJP J-K unit chief
Protest at Kashmiri Pandit camp in Sheikhpora continues; employees demand relocation
NIA conducts raids in 4 places in Kashmir, arrests 2 overground workers of terror group TRF