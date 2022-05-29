44 out of total unicorns were formed last year; even in period of pandemic our startups continued to create wealth & value: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2022 11:15 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 11:15 IST
- Country:
- India
44 out of total unicorns were formed last year; even in period of pandemic our startups continued to create wealth & value: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
Advertisement