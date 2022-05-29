Rajya Sabha polls: BJP announces candidature of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman from Maharashtra and Karnataka.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 19:15 IST
