India showed faith in its capabilities, scientists, doctors, youth in Covid fight & emerged not as a concern but ray of hope for world: PM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2022 11:08 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 11:08 IST
India
- India
