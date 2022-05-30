Left Menu

He insults Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee but prefers to stay silent when BJP members make controversial remarks, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee hits out at Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-05-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 16:49 IST
He insults Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee but prefers to stay silent when BJP members make controversial remarks, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee hits out at Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.
  • Country:
  • India

He insults Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee but prefers to stay silent when BJP members make controversial remarks, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee hits out at Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

TRENDING

1
Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

Fetus develops inside stomach of 40-day-old infant in Bihar's Motihari

 India
2
Government puts supermarkets on notice

Government puts supermarkets on notice

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC publishes guidelines on monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; U.S. CDC ...

 Global
4
Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

Russia says destroyed arsenal of Ukrainian army in Kryvyi Rih - TASS

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022