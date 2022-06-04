(Eds: Dropping reference to 1000 volunteers ) Tiranga Samman Samitis members should gather below tricolours at all 500 locations every Sunday to sing National Anthem: Delhi CM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 13:25 IST
- Country:
- India
(Eds: Dropping reference to 1000 volunteers ) Tiranga Samman Samitis members should gather below tricolours at all 500 locations every Sunday to sing National Anthem: Delhi CM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tiranga Samman Samitis
- Delhi CM
Advertisement