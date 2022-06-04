I&B Ministry asks Twitter, YouTube to remove from their platforms videos of ad of perfume brand that triggered outrage for ''promoting sexual violence against women''.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 16:04 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
