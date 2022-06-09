Mumbai court rejects pleas by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and former minister Anil Deshmukh seeking a day’s bail to vote in June 10 Rajya Sabha elections.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 15:22 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
