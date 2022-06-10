We have initiated reforms in space sector and opened it up for private sector: PM Narendra Modi after inaugurating Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre headquarters in Ahmedabad.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-06-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 17:06 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
