RS polls: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, actor-politician Jaggesh, ex-MLC Lehar Singh Siroya of BJP and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh of Congress declared elected.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-06-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 21:44 IST
- Country:
- India
