Left Menu

French energy giant TotalEnergies to acquire 25 pc stake in Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) -- Adani Group's hydrogen venture: Co statement .

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2022 10:37 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 10:31 IST
French energy giant TotalEnergies to acquire 25 pc stake in Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) -- Adani Group's hydrogen venture: Co statement .
  • Country:
  • India

French energy giant TotalEnergies to acquire 25 pc stake in Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) -- Adani Group's hydrogen venture: Co statement .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
2
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
3
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022