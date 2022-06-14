(Eds: Corrects to state that CPI(M), CPI will attend opposition meeting and will be represented by MPs) CPI(M), CPI will depute MPs to attend Oppn meeting called by Mamata Banerjee for deliberations on presidential poll nominee: Sitaram Yechury.
