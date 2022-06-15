Eleven-year-old boy who was stuck in a borewell in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa district rescued on Tuesday night after 104-hour-long operation: Officials.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 15-06-2022 00:05 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 00:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Eleven-year-old boy who was stuck in a borewell in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa district rescued on Tuesday night after 104-hour-long operation: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chhattisgarh
Advertisement