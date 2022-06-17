Army plans to deploy initial batches of recruits under Agnipath scheme in operational and non-operational roles by middle of next year: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 17:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Army plans to deploy initial batches of recruits under Agnipath scheme in operational and non-operational roles by middle of next year: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement