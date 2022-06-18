Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi unfurls flag at Mahakali temple in Panchmahal district, after dargah which stood there was shifted with consent of its caretakers.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-06-2022 10:51 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 10:51 IST
