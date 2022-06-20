BJP's fifth candidate Prasad Lad and Bhai Jagtap of Congress win in second round of counting for Maharashtra Legislative Council polls: Officials.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-06-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 22:49 IST
