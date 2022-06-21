Kellogg, the maker of Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops and Eggo, will split into 3 companies; corporate HQ moves to Chicago, reports AP.
PTI | Chicago | Updated: 21-06-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 16:53 IST
Kellogg, the maker of Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops and Eggo, will split into 3 companies; corporate HQ moves to Chicago, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kellogg
- Frosted Flakes
- Chicago
- Froot Loops
- Eggo
Advertisement