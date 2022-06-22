Hours after offering to quit as chief minister amid rebellion by Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray leaves CM's official residence in south Mumbai for family's Matoshri bungalow in suburban Bandra.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 21:53 IST
