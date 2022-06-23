Amid floods in Assam, why are Maharashtra MLAs being sent to that state to disturb affected people: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Amid floods in Assam, why are Maharashtra MLAs being sent to that state to disturb affected people: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
