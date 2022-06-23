We commit to respect sovereignty, territorial integrity of all States; stress our commitment to peaceful resolution of differences, disputes: BRICS declaration.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 20:41 IST
- Country:
- India
