We informed Koshyari that Uddhav Thackeray-led government is in minority as 39 MLAs of Shiv Sena want to snap ties with Congress and NCP: Devendra Fadnavis.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 22:46 IST
- Country:
- India
We requested Governor Koshyari to ask Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove majority in Assembly: Devendra Fadnavis.