Maharashtra govt will have to move Supreme Court against Governor B S Koshyari's letter mandating Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation to face floor test on Thursday: Congress veteran Prithviraj Chavan.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2022 09:43 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 09:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra govt will have to move Supreme Court against Governor B S Koshyari's letter mandating Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation to face floor test on Thursday: Congress veteran Prithviraj Chavan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Congress
- Supreme Court
- Prithviraj Chavan
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Koshyari
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress protest: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory, several roads blocked
Congress' Deepender Hooda calls Rahul Gandhi's questioning by ED a political vendetta
PM Modi to visit Maharashtra today
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reaches ED office for second round of questioning in National Herald money-laundering case.
Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court takes no action on Bayer bid to nix weedkiller suits; EU agency sees risk of COVID deaths rising as Omicron subvariants spread and more