In 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, people voted for BJP-Shiv Sena alliance but that mandate was insulted and Maha Vikas Aghadi government was formed: Devendra Fadnavis.
Respect court's decision: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray after SC refusal to stay Maharashtra Governor's direction to his Maha Vikas Aghadi government to take floor test in Assembly on Thursday.
Shiv Sena challenges in SC Maha Governor's direction to CM Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi govt to prove majority at 11 am on Thursday.