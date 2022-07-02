Lookout notice issued for Nupur Sharma after she fails to appear before Kolkata Police for four times over her remarks on Prophet Mohammad: Officer.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-07-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 18:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Lookout notice issued for Nupur Sharma after she fails to appear before Kolkata Police for four times over her remarks on Prophet Mohammad: Officer.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Prophet Mohammad
- Nupur Sharma
Advertisement