If India does not adopt new technology with changing times, it will remain backward; country experienced this during third industrial revolution, says PM Narendra Modi in Gujarat.
PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 04-07-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 18:14 IST
- Country:
- India
If India does not adopt new technology with changing times, it will remain backward; country experienced this during third industrial revolution, says PM Narendra Modi in Gujarat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Gujarat
- Narendra Modi
Advertisement