(Eds: Repeating after minor edit) Goa Congress leader Michael Lobo and former CM Digamber Kamat were hatching conspiracy against party by hobnobbing with BJP; Cong to act against them: Dinesh Gundu Rao.
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 10-07-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 21:22 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
