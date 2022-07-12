We are very clear and very effective in ensuring no unilateral attempt to change the status quo on the Line of Actual Control with China is countenanced: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-07-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 17:16 IST
- Country:
- India
