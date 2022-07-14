I am confident that with I2U2 we will make a significant contribution towards energy security, food security and economic growth globally: PM Narendra Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 16:39 IST
- Country:
- India
I am confident that with I2U2 we will make a significant contribution towards energy security, food security and economic growth globally: PM Narendra Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Narendra Modi
- I2U2
Advertisement