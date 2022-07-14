I am sure we will make an important contribution at a global level in areas of energy security, food security and economic growth: PM Narendra Modi at I2U2 summit.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 16:45 IST
- Country:
- India
I am sure we will make an important contribution at a global level in areas of energy security, food security and economic growth: PM Narendra Modi at I2U2 summit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Narendra Modi
Advertisement