Under CM Yogi Adityanath's leadership, UP seeing major transformation with better law and order, fast-improving connectivity: PM Modi.
PTI | Jalaun(Up) | Updated: 16-07-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 12:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Under CM Yogi Adityanath's leadership, UP seeing major transformation with better law and order, fast-improving connectivity: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yogi Adityanath's
- PM Modi
Advertisement