ED issues notice to former Kerala finance minister and CPI(M) leader Thomas Isaac seeking his appearance on Tuesday in connection with alleged violations in financial dealings of KIFFB: Official sources.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-07-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 23:00 IST
- Country:
- India
