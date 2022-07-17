'I have not received any such (ED) notice. Even if I get something like it, I am not going to appear because I have more important things to do. They will have to arrest me,' Kerala CPI(M) leader Thomas Isaac to PTI.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-07-2022 23:08 IST
