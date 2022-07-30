Gujarat court denies bail to activist Teesta Setalvad, former DGP R B Sreekumar in a case of fabrication of evidence related to 2002 riots cases.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-07-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 15:36 IST
