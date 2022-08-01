Mukesh Ambani's Jio top bidder with winning bid of Rs 88,078 cr; Adani group bids for spectrum worth Rs 212 cr: Vaishnaw on 5G auction.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 17:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Mukesh Ambani's Jio top bidder with winning bid of Rs 88,078 cr; Adani group bids for spectrum worth Rs 212 cr: Vaishnaw on 5G auction.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mukesh Ambani's
- Adani
Advertisement