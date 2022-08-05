Anybody speaking against this govt is viciously attacked, put in jail; people's issues are not being allowed to be raised: Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2022 10:06 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 10:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Anybody speaking against this govt is viciously attacked, put in jail; people's issues are not being allowed to be raised: Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement